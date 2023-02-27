Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.94 against US dollar

Rupee falls 19 paise to 82.94 against US dollar in early trade

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.38 per cent to $82.84 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 27 2023, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 10:15 ist
In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.75 against the dollar. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee depreciated 19 paise to 82.94 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday, weighed down by a strong American currency and a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.87 against the dollar, then fell further to 82.94, registering a decline of 19 paise over its last close.

In the previous session on Friday, the rupee settled at 82.75 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.04 per cent to 105.25.

Forex traders said the Indian rupee depreciated on weak domestic markets and a positive greenback. Rebound in crude oil prices also weighed on the rupee.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.38 per cent to $82.84 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 159.67 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 59,300.22. The broader NSE Nifty declined 46.90 points or 0.27 per cent to 17,418.90.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Friday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,470.34 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's forex reserves dropped by $5.681 billion to $561.267 billion in the week ended February 17, the RBI said on Friday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
Rupee
US dollar
Markets
Earnings
Business News

What's Brewing

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

Madonna's older brother dies at 66

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

SpaceX set to launch next ISS crew for NASA

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

Things to keep in mind while investing in FDs, gold

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

DH Toon | Cong eyes united Oppn: 'Made up your mind?'

In search of statues

In search of statues

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

SRK reminisces working on 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa'

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

 