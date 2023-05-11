Rupee falls 2 paise to 82.96 against US dollar

Rupee falls 2 paise to 82.96 against US dollar in early trade

Yesterday, rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 6 paise at 82.00

PTI
PTI,
  • May 11 2023, 09:40 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 09:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee depreciated 2 paise to 82.96 against US dollar in early trade.
Yesterday, rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day higher by 6 paise at 82.00 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US inflation data.

Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/business/business-news/rupee-gains-6-paise-to-close-at-8200-against-us-dollar-1217501.html

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Rupee
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

AI: Neither artificial nor intelligent

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

Cop asks girl 'groped' in temple to tone down complaint

 