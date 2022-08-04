Rupee falls 24 paise to 79.39 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 24 paise to 79.39 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 04 2022, 09:44 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 09:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Thursday fell 24 paise to 79.39 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

