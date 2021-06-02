Rupee falls 27 paise against US dollar in opening trade

Rupee falls 27 paise against US dollar to 73.17 in opening trade

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 89.90

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 02 2021, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2021, 10:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The Indian rupee slumped 27 paise to 73.17 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 73.13 against the dollar, and lost further ground and touched 73.17, registering a fall of 27 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 72.90 against the US dollar.

"The course ahead for the currency could remain uneven amid uncertainties around the development of the pandemic situation and the economic recovery," Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Most Asian currencies have started flat to weaker against the US dollar this morning and could weigh on the local unit, the note added.

Read | Sensex tanks over 300 pts in early trade; Nifty tests 15,500

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.08 per cent to 89.90.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.24 per cent to $70.42 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 354.99 points or 0.68 per cent lower at 51,579.89, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 83.90 points or 0.54 per cent to 15,490.95.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 449.86 crore, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,32,788 new coronavirus infections taking the country's tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,83,07,832, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.57 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US dollar
dollar
Rupee
foreign exchange
Forex

What's Brewing

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Birthday special: 5 awesome facts about Ilaiyaraaja

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Being a transgender woman in Egypt: An everyday battle

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Flying to Singapore? Here are the new rules

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor's Pak homes to become museums

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

4 lakh street vendors absent from Karnataka's database

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

Palestinians' moment of unity, most pivotal in decades

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

DH Toon | Centre issues notice to Alapan Bandyopadhyay

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

Kafka letters, drawings made publicly available online

What is the cost of having a child in China?

What is the cost of having a child in China?

 