Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.76 against dollar at open

Rupee falls 3 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 09:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Wednesday fell 3 paise to 82.76 against US dollar in early trade.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
Business News
foreign exchange
Forex

What's Brewing

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Indian-American wins NatGeo's 'Pictures of the Year'

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

Fresh cracks appear on Badrinath highway near Joshimath

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 