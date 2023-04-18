Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 82.04 against US dollar

Rupee falls 3 paise to close at 82.04 against US dollar

It finally ended the session at 82.04 (provisional), 3 paise lower from its previous close

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 18 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2023, 17:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee depreciated 3 paise to close at 82.04 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking negative sentiments in the domestic equities market.

Forex traders said a weak greenback against major currencies and falling crude prices, however, resisted the fall in the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened strong at 81.99 against the dollar. During intra-day, it climbed to 81.96 and hit the lowest level of 82.09.

Also Read | Rupee trade arrangement to help cut transactions cost: Piyush Goyal
 

It finally ended the session at 82.04 (provisional), 3 paise lower from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.01 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.37 per cent to 101.73.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.32 per cent to USD 84.49 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 183.74 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 59,727.01 points. The broader NSE Nifty declined 46.70 points or 0.26 per cent to 17,660.15 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 533.20 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Rupee
US dollar
Forex
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Pak street cricket revives after dark during Ramadan

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Israel remembers 6 million Jews killed in Holocaust

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

Rajasthan cop says harassed by men with political clout

85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time

85% Indian parents worry about excessive screen time

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming

Saif Ali Khan joins Jr NTR's next movie, starts filming

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Namibian male cheetah 'Oban' runs off again, spotted

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20

 