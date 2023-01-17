Rupee falls 31 paise to 81.89 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 31p to 81.89 against dollar in early trade

More to follow...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 17 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2023, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Rupee fell 31 paise to 81.89 against US dollar in early trade on Tuesday.

