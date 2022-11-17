Rupee falls 37 paise to 81.63 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 37 paise to 81.63 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 17 2022, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 09:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Rupee on Thursday fell 37 paise to 81.63 against US dollar in early trade. 

More to follow...

Rupee
Markets
US dollar
Forex
Business News

