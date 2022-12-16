Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.80 against US dollar

Rupee falls 4 paise to 82.80 against US dollar

It closed at 82.76 (provisional) against the Americal currency on Thursday

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 16 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee declined by 4 paise to 82.80 against US dollar in early trade. It closed at 82.76 (provisional) against the Americal currency on Thursday.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Business News
US dollar
Markets

What's Brewing

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Water meter stolen? It’s a brand new scam in Bengaluru

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

Qatar: Filipino artist captures WC mood through murals

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

DH Toon | Seeing red over saffron bikini

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Bengaluru's annual cake show to have 28 edible delights

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Why do we destroy homes of world’s creatures? Dinner

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40 - A success story that inspires millions

 