Rupee falls 41 paise to close at 81.93 against dollar

Rupee falls 41 paise to close at 81.93 against US dollar

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities also dented investor sentiment

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 31 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The rupee depreciated by 41 paise to close at 81.93 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday after the Economic Survey 2022-23 said the domestic unit may remain under pressure on account of plateauing of exports and subsequent widening of current account deficit.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows and a muted trend in domestic equities also dented investor sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 81.61 against the dollar, and lost further ground to fall below the 82 per US dollar level. The rupee finally ended at 81.93, registering a decline of 41 paise over its last close.

Read | Rupee may remain under depreciation pressure: Economic Survey

During the session, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.58 and a low of 82.07 against the US dollar. In the previous session on Monday, the rupee settled at 81.52 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.15 per cent to 102.43.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.18 per cent to USD 83.90 per barrel.

Forex traders said investors are bracing for interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, and the Union Budget for 2023-24, both scheduled to be announced on Wednesday.

The Indian rupee may remain under depreciation pressure on account of plateauing of exports and subsequent widening of the current account deficit, the Economic Survey said.

The country's current account deficit (CAD) widened to 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the quarter ended September from 2.2 per cent in April-June due to higher trade gap, as per latest data of the Reserve Bank of India.

Budget with DH

According to the survey, while commodity prices have retreated from record highs, they are still above the "pre-conflict" (Russia-Ukraine war) levels.

Strong domestic demand amid high commodity prices will raise India's total import bill and contribute to unfavourable developments in the current account balance, it said.

"These may be exacerbated by plateauing export growth on account of slackening global demand. Should the current account deficit widen further, the currency may come under depreciation pressure," said the key document released a day before presentation of Union Budget 2023-24.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 49.49 points or 0.08 per cent higher at 59,549.90. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 13.20 points or 0.07 per cent to 17,662.15.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore, according to exchange data.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Forex
foreign exchange
Business News
Markets
US dollar

What's Brewing

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

Nick-Priyanka's daughter Malti makes her public debut

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

You can’t check when ChatGPT’s telling the truth

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

DH Radio | How 'Boycott' trends affect films...

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

Ukraine war dominates Nobel year again

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

India U-19 star bowler owes it to her brave mother

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

More Digital Libraries to come up In Karnataka

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

Joshimath: Can they return to the native place?

 