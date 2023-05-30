Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.68 against US dollar

Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.68 against US dollar in early trade

More details are awaited

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2023, 09:12 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 09:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Tuesday fell 5 paise to 82.68 against the US dollar in early trade.

More details to follow.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Markets
Rupee
Indian Rupee
Forex
US dollar
Currency

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's launches mission with first civilian to space

China's launches mission with first civilian to space

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

Pre-term births and a silent emergency

The flop that was a hit!

The flop that was a hit!

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

Getting the inclusion puzzle right

DH Toon | Beware wrestlers

DH Toon | Beware wrestlers

 