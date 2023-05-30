Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.68 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee on Tuesday fell 5 paise to 82.68 against the US dollar in early trade.
More details to follow.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
China's launches mission with first civilian to space
Pre-term births and a silent emergency
The flop that was a hit!
One Care, an eldercare service launched in Bengaluru
Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children
Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training
Getting the inclusion puzzle right
DH Toon | Beware wrestlers