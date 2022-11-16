Rupee falls 66 paise to 81.57 against US dollar

Rupee falls 66 paise to 81.57 against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 16 2022, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2022, 10:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The rupee depreciated 66 paise to 81.57 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.41 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 81.57, registering a loss of 66 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee appreciated 37 paise to close at 80.91 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.17 per cent to 106.58.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.36 per cent to $93.52 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 72.09 points or 0.12 per cent down at 61,800.90, and the broader NSE Nifty was trading lower by 24.60 points or 0.13 per cent to 18,378.80.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 221.32 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, India's exports entered negative territory after a gap of about two years, declining sharply by 16.65 per cent to $29.78 billion in October. Trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion, according to data released by the commerce ministry on Tuesday.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Rupee
US dollar
Markets
Forex
foreign exchange

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

In Pics | Top goal scorers in FIFA World Cup history

Taxpayers should not pay for this

Taxpayers should not pay for this

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

DH Toon: Amit Shah reveals CM face for Gujarat

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

With tensions mounting, Biden and Xi try a warmer tone

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads with nine

Grammy nominations 2023: Beyonce leads with nine

 