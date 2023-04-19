Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.11 against US dollar

Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.11 against US dollar in early trade

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 19 2023, 09:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 09:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 

Rupee fell 7 paise to 82.11 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

More to follow...

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Rupee
US dollar
Forex

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Trams are trundling into oblivion

Democracy and its discontents

Democracy and its discontents

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

Hunger is soaring and spreading across West Africa: UN

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

WHO warns Covid pandemic still volatile

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

Gunfire sounds during 'armistice' in Sudan

 