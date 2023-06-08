Rupee falls to 82.59 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.59 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy decision

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.26 per cent to $76.75 per barrel.

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2023, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 11:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee depreciated 7 paise to 82.59 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.59, registering a decline of 7 paise over its last close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.52 against the dollar.

Forex traders said the local unit is trading in a narrow range as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of the release of the RBI monetary policy decision.

RBI is scheduled to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision at 1000 hours. It is largely expected to leave the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 104.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.26 per cent to $76.75 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 44.74 points or 0.07 per cent higher at 63,187.70. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 15.70 points or 0.08 per cent to 18,742.10.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,382.57 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Rupee
Indian Rupee
US dollar
dollar
Forex

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Elephant captured in Bandipur

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Barcelona wish Messi good luck as he picks Inter Miami

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Rare sighting of albino deer in Nagarahole forest

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Canada wildfires force evacs, threaten infrastructure

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

Scientists discover a virgin birth in a crocodile

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

James Webb scope detects smoke, but no 'fire' in space

 