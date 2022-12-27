Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.73 against US dollar

This is a developing story

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 27 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2022, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Rupee fell 8 paise to 82.73 against US dollar in early trade on Tuesday even as the dollar moved broadly lower while Australia and New Zealand's currencies jumped as risk appetite grew after China said it will scrap its Covid quarantine rule for inbound travellers - a major step towards easing curbs on its borders.

 

More to follow....

