Rupee gains 12 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee on Friday gained 12 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade.
More details to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saina Nehwal pays obeisance at Amarnath cave Shrine
SRK unveils new poster of 'Jawan'; reacts to bald look
Upset over adding tomatoes to food, wife leaves husband
Love-struck Pak woman says will prefer to die in India
PM Modi conferred with France's highest honour
Chandrayaan-3 launch today: What will it do