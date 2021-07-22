Rupee gains for second straight session

Rupee gains for second straight session, settles at 74.46/dollar

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.61 against the US dollar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 22 2021, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2021, 17:19 ist
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.46. Credit: Reuters Photo

The rupee strengthened against the US currency for the second straight session on Thursday, closing 15 paise higher at 74.46 (provisional) amid a rally in the domestic stocks.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 74.46, and hit an intra-day high of 74.33 and a low of 74.53.

It finally finished at 74.46, higher by 15 paise over its last close.

Read more: Sensex rallies 639 points, Nifty tops 15,800

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 74.61 against the US dollar.

Forex market was closed on Wednesday on account of Bakri Id.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.98 to $72.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.01 per cent to 92.74.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 638.70 points or 1.22 per cent higher at 52,837.21, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 191.95 points or 1.23 per cent to 15,824.05.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,834.96 crore, as per exchange data. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rupee
US dollar
Forex
Markets

What's Brewing

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Pune 1919: When India’s made its tryst with Olympics

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

Absent crowds, Tokyo Olympics have shot at being green

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

New varieties of rice that can survive storms invented

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

NSO flagged 'misuse risk' before Pegasus row erupted

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

For deaf transgender athlete, Tokyo 2020 brings hope

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Ola electric scooter to be available in 10 colours

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Amid Covid gloom, could it be 'India Shining' in Tokyo?

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

Greg Chappell once rejected Chahar: Venkatesh Prasad

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

From China to Germany, floods expose climate dangers

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

Two pandemic-hit Olympics: 1920, 2021

 