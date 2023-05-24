Rupee gains on possible dollar inflows

Rupee gains on possible dollar inflows, eyes Fed minutes

The rupee closed at 82.66 versus the US dollar compared with 82.80 in the previous session and 82.83 at open

Reuters
Reuters, Mumbai,
  • May 24 2023, 16:32 ist
  • updated: May 24 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Indian rupee ended higher for a second straight session on Wednesday amid possible dollar inflows and recovery of the Chinese yuan, traders and analysts said.

The rupee closed at 82.66 versus the US dollar compared with 82.80 in the previous session and 82.83 at open. The domestic currency rose 0.17%, its best one-day gain since May 10.

Some corporate dollar inflows and those related to MSCI index rebalancing, which is happening towards the end of the month, lifted the rupee, said Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities.

A recovery in the yuan after a downside also supported the domestic currency, Parmar said.

Besides, exporters are selling as the USD/INR hit a strong resistance around 82.85, analysts said.

There was some dollar selling seen from major foreign banks, a trader with a private bank said.

The offshore Chinese yuan was at 7.05 to the dollar, having dropped to below 7.08 earlier in the session.

Meanwhile, investors awaited updates on the U.S. debt ceiling talks. Negotiations between representatives of U.S. President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans failed on Tuesday, even as the deadline to raise the borrowing limit ticked closer.

The dollar index stood firm near 103.52 and awaited minutes of the May Fed meeting, due during U.S. trading hours. It would provide more clues on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and hawkish comments from Fed officials have pushed up the odds of a rate hike in June to nearly 30%.

The odds had fallen to 10% last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments were seen dovish relative to expectations. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Forex
Rupee
US dollar
Currency

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

Bolivian lawmakers clash on floor of parliament

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

DU's centre to focus on Partition, including Cong role

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

World's biggest plane carrier in Oslo for NATO drills

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

South Korea postpones third launch of homegrown rocket

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

French Open men's singles: Three talking points

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

This Japanese mango is priced at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

Le Mans: 100 years of man and machine, and midnight oil

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

DH Toon | The many shades of Karnataka's 'Shop of Love'

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

M S Dhoni says will take time to decide on IPL future

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

Yana: Nature lovers' heaven turns haven for foreigners

 