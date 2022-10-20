Rupee hits all-time low of 83.06 against US dollar

Rupee hits all-time low of 83.06 against US dollar

Besides, a sell-off in domestic equities and risk-averse sentiments weighed on the local unit, forex traders said

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 20 2022, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 09:44 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to a record low of 83.06 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday due to a stronger greenback overseas and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

Besides, a sell-off in domestic equities and risk-averse sentiments weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 83.05 against the dollar, then slipped further to quote 83.06, a fall of 6 paise over its previous close. The local currency also hit a high of 83.07 in early deals.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the rupee plunged 60 paise to end at 83 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 113.06.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.17 per cent to $92.25 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 140.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 58,967.10. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.95 points or 0.25 per cent to 17,468.30.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 453.91 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
US dollar
Business News
Forex

What's Brewing

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

JWST renders Pillars of Creation with new depth

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

Robotic suit gives paralyzed children gift of walking

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

In Iran, security forces protect the ruling system

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

Globalism failed to deliver the economy we need

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

DH Toon | Kharge gets the president's baton

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

 