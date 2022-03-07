Rupee hits lifetime low, down 80 paise against dollar

Rupee hits lifetime low down, 80 paise against dollar

Oil prices soared more than 6 per cent, touching their highest since 2008

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 07 2022, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 10:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock File Photo

Rupee hit a lifetime low in opening deals on Monday as a sharp surge in global crude oil prices threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 76.92/93 per dollar, after touching 76.98, its weakest level ever. It had closed at 76.16 on Friday.

Track updates on Russia-Ukraine here

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.86 per cent, up 5 basis points on the day.

Oil prices soared more than 6 per cent, touching their highest since 2008 on Monday after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears.

 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rupee
Russia
Ukraine
Business News
Markets

What's Brewing

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Seven movies to watch on Anupam Kher's birthday

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world

 