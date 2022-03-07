Rupee hits lifetime low, down 80 paise against dollar

Rupee hit a lifetime low in opening deals on Monday as a sharp surge in global crude oil prices threatened to push up imported inflation and widen the country's trade and current account deficits.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 76.92/93 per dollar, after touching 76.98, its weakest level ever. It had closed at 76.16 on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.86 per cent, up 5 basis points on the day.

Oil prices soared more than 6 per cent, touching their highest since 2008 on Monday after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears.

