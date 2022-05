Rupee hits record low of 77.73 against US dollar in early trade

The Rupee weakened on Tuesday, to touch a record low of 77.73 versus the dollar, tracking broad gains in the US currency alongside weakening in offshore markets, with traders watching the domestic share market for clues to fund flows.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 77.73/74 to the dollar by 0358 GMT, versus Friday's close of 77.45. The 1-month non-deliverable forward was trading at 77.96/97 to the dollar.

Sensex, Nifty were trading up 0.7 per cent with all eyes on the listing of state-run Life Insurance Corp, the country's biggest IPO, set for later in the session.

Traders will also watch for central bank intervention if the currency racks up sharper losses during the session.