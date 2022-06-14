Rupee inches 2 paise higher to 78.02 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee opens 2 paise higher to 78.02 against dollar

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 14 2022, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2022, 09:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A day after it opened at a record low, the Rupee on Tuesday inched 2 paise higher to 78.02 against US dollar in early trade.

More to follow...

Rupee
Forex
Business News
US dollar
