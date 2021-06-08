Rupee inches higher by 3 paise to 72.77 against US dollar in early trade.

Rupee inches higher by 3 paise to 72.77 against USD

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 08 2021, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

More details awaited.

