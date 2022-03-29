Rupee jumps 23 paise to 75.93 against US dollar

Rupee jumps 23 paise to 75.93 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 29 2022, 10:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 10:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Tuesday jumped 23 paise to 75.93 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rupee
Business News
US dollar
Markets

What's Brewing

What is Alopecia?

What is Alopecia?

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Wang Yi's 'undiplomatic visit'

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

Oscars ratings bounce back as Will Smith hooks viewers

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 