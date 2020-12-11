Rupee opens at 73.65 against US dollar

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 11 2020, 10:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2020, 10:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Rupee opened on flat note, up 1 paisa at 73.65 against US dollar on Friday.

More to follow...

