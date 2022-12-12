Rupee opens down 0.32% at 82.53 per US dollar

Rupee opens down 0.32% at 82.53 per US dollar

Its previous close was at Rs 82.27 per US dollar

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 12 2022, 09:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2022, 09:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Indian Rupee opens down 0.32 per cent at 82.53 per US dollar. Its previous close was at Rs 82.27 per US dollar. 

More to be followed...

