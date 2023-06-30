Rupee opens flat at 82.02 against US dollar

Rupee opens flat at 82.02 against US dollar

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty hit their all-time high levels. 

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 30 2023, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Friday traded almost flat at 82.02 against the US dollar in early trade. 

More details are awaited. 

