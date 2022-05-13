Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 77.33 against US dollar

Rupee rebounds 17 paise to 77.33 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 13 2022, 09:30 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 09:30 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Rupee on Friday rebounded 17 paise to 77.33 against US dollar in early trade. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
US dollar
Markets
Business News

What's Brewing

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

Dinosaur skeleton sells for $12.4 million at Christie’s

An open invitation to man-wild conflict

An open invitation to man-wild conflict

Building prosperous villages

Building prosperous villages

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Fish deaths in 5 B'luru lakes raise pollution concerns

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

Bengaluru sees second coldest May day in 50 years

UK man sells single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh

UK man sells single potato chip for Rs 1.63 lakh

In a first, scientists grow seeds in moon soil

In a first, scientists grow seeds in moon soil

Kasturba Gandhi’s diary from 1933 to be out as a book

Kasturba Gandhi’s diary from 1933 to be out as a book

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

First image of black hole at Milky Way's centre is here

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

'Chai' and mighty: 5 accessories for tea connoisseur

 