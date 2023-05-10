Rupee rises 10 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 10 paise to 81.96 against US dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.72 per cent to $76.88 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • May 10 2023, 09:21 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 10:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The rupee gained 10 paise to 81.96 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday tracking the weakness of the American currency in the overseas market.

Forex traders said significant foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.06 against the dollar and then rose to 81.96, registering a gain of 10 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.06 against the US currency.

Traders said investors were cautious as they awaited inflation data from the US expected later in the day.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 101.55.

Meanwhile, India's inflation data, due later in the week, will provide cues on the RBI's next rate hike moves, traders said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,942.19 crore, according to exchange data.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 74.08 points or 0.12 per cent to 61,687.25 on Wednesday. The broader NSE Nifty rose 20.25 points or 0.11 per cent to 18,245.70.

