Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.20 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee has risen 11 paise to 82.20 against the US dollar in early trade.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story
What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?
B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays
‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'
Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability
Parties must promote women, youth leaders
World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday
Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy
EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden
Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill