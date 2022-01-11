Rupee rises 13 paise against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2022, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2022, 10:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Tuesday rose 13 paise to 73.92 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Rupee
US dollar
Markets
Business News

