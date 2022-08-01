Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar

Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 01 2022, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 09:22 ist

The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 79.1 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, buoyed by fresh foreign fund inflows into capital markets and a firm trend in the domestic equities.

More to follow

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Rupee
India News
US dollar
Business News

What's Brewing

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

 