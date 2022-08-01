Rupee rises 13 paise to 79.11 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee appreciated 13 paise to 79.1 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, buoyed by fresh foreign fund inflows into capital markets and a firm trend in the domestic equities.
More to follow
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why
Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding
'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly
Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million
Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record
DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics
The ‘dosai’ dilemma