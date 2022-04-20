Rupee rises 19 paise to 76.31 against dollar at open

Rupee rises 19 paise to 76.31 against dollar at open

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.03 per cent to $108.35 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 20 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 10:05 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee appreciated 19 paise to 76.31 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, tracking positive trends among Asian and emerging market currencies.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.41 against the American dollar, then gained further ground to quote at 76.31, registering a rise of 19 paise from the last close.

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by 21 paise to close at 76.50 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.32 per cent lower at 100.64.

"Expectations of quicker rate hike continued to push the dollar and the bond yields higher and will continue to weigh on sentiments," Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Most emerging market and Asian peers were stronger against the US dollar this Wednesday morning and could boost investor sentiments.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 395.78 points or 0.70 per cent higher at 56,858.93 points while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 125.70 points or 0.70 per cent to 17,084.35 points.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.03 per cent to $108.35 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 5,871.69 crore, as per stock exchange data. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Markets
Rupee

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur

Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur

'Away from school, kids losing interest in learning'

'Away from school, kids losing interest in learning'

Bengalureans take up beekeeping as hobby

Bengalureans take up beekeeping as hobby

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

 