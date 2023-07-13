Rupee rises 21 paise to 81.97 against US dollar

Rupee rises 21 paise to 81.97 against US dollar in early trade

More details are awaited.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2023, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 09:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Thursday rose 21 paise to 81.97 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More details are awaited. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Markets
US dollar
Business News
Forex
Currency

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

How safe are your bank deposits?

How safe are your bank deposits?

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 