Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 79.7 against US dollar

Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 79.72 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.72 against the greenback

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 08 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 16:26 ist

The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 79.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday amid easing crude oil prices and a firm trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 79.72 against the greenback.

It witnessed an intra-day high of 79.65 and a low of 79.83 during the session.

It finally ended at 79.72, up 23 paise from its previous close of 79.72.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11 per cent to 109.72.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.60 per cent to USD 87.47 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 659.31 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 59,688.22, while the broader NSE Nifty gained 174.35 points or 0.99 per cent to 17,798.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 758.37 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Rupee
US dollar
Business News
India News

What's Brewing

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Onam 2022: 9 Best dishes to celebrate Thiruvonam

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

'Kartavya Path': Sneak peek into Central Vista Avenue

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

DH Toon: Bommai blames Congress for K'taka rain woes

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

 