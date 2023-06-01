Rupee rises 39 paise to 82.36 against US dollar

Rupee rises 39 paise to 82.36 against US dollar in early trade

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.20 per cent to $72.66 per barrel

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2023, 09:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 11:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The rupee gained 39 paise to 82.36 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as positive macroeconomic data strengthened investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.54 against the dollar and then rose to 82.36, registering a gain of 39 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 82.75 against the US currency.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the Centre's fiscal deficit narrowed to 6.4 per cent of the GDP in 2022-23 from 6.71 per cent in FY22.

Unveiling the revenue-expenditure data of the Union government for 2022-23, the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said the fiscal deficit in absolute terms was Rs 17,33,131 crore (provisional), marginally down from the amount projected in the Revised Estimates (RE) in the Budget.

Moreover, according to official figures released on Wednesday, India's economy grew by 6.1 per cent in March quarter of 2022-23, pushing the annual growth rate to 7.2 per cent on account of better performance by agriculture, manufacturing, mining and construction sectors.

"The given economic releases suggest resilience of domestic activity and hence will have a positive impact on the rupee. Though there are some caveats to this from the global front, such as Fed’s return to a rate hike, geopolitical concerns, and the banking crisis," CR Forex Advisors MD-Amit Pabari said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09 per cent to 104.23.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.20 per cent to $72.66 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 50.55 points or 0.08 per cent to 62,672.79. The broader NSE Nifty rose 22.80 points or 0.12 per cent to 18,557.20.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,405.90 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
US dollar
Business News
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

After 100 yrs, Rajasthan sees record-breaking rainfall

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Rich leave 300% more carbon footprint than poor

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

Hope on a platter: Congress to restore Indira Canteens

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The journey of a curious artist and a teacher

The culmination of a journey southward 

The culmination of a journey southward 

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

Webb telescope maps large plume from Saturn's moon

 