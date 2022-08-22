Rupee rises 4 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 4 paise to 79.80 against US dollar

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 22 2022, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Rupee on Monday rose by 4 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Rupee
Markets
US dollar
Business News
Forex

