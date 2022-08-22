Rupee rises 4 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee on Monday rose by 4 paise to 79.80 against US dollar in the early trade.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Understaffing at ASI may hit heritage sites restoration
How to choose best health policy for senior citizens?
LGBTQ rights across globe: Marriage to death penalty
DH Toon | What is Congress's 'Plan B'?
How about MSP for cattle fodder?
Singapore will decriminalise sex between men: PM
How traditional irrigation is kept alive in north Assam