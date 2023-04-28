Rupee rises 4 paise to 81.75 against US dollar

Rupee rises 4 paise to 81.75 against US dollar

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.27 per cent to $78.58 per barrel

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 28 2023, 09:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 09:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee gained 4 paise to 81.75 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday tracking a weak American currency and foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as the support from crude oil prices below $80 a barrel was negated by muted domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.77 against the dollar and then rose to 81.75, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 81.79 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 101.51.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.27 per cent to $78.58 per barrel.

Traders said, investors are awaiting cues from key domestic macroeconomic data release.

"The important data to be released are EuroZone GDP, BOJ monetary policy statement, India Fiscal deficit and FX reserves, US Michigan Consumer sentiment, US personal income and core PCE price index," said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 62.14 points or 0.10 per cent to 60,587.24. The broader NSE Nifty fell 10.30 points or 0.06 per cent to 17,904.75.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,652.95 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
US dollar
Business News
Currency
Forex
Markets

Related videos

What's Brewing

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Stray puppies crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

Stray puppies crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

B'luru: Man tricks lover into hanging herself

Cooperatives should cooperate

Cooperatives should cooperate

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Celebrations organised for episode 100 of Mann Ki Baat

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

Putin orders creation of museums based on Ukraine war

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

DH Toon | India needs rescuing from political riots

 