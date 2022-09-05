Rupee up 5 paise to 79.82 against dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 09:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The rupee rose 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade on Monday.

The dollar index climbed to 110.02, boosted by a decline in the euro after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages and a hit to growth.

Tracking the dollar index, Asian currencies declined. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 6.9378 to the dollar, while the Korean won dropped 0.6 per cent.

(with agency inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Forex
Markets
foreign exchange
US dollar
Business News

What's Brewing

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

Go motorless to ease Bengaluru traffic

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Friendly breeds just as likely to bite as banned dogs

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

Zari zardozi artisans weave a tale of hope and strength

 