Rupee rises 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee rose 5 paise to 79.82 against US dollar in early trade on Monday.

The dollar index climbed to 110.02, boosted by a decline in the euro after Russia's indefinite closure of its main gas supply pipeline to Europe stoked fears of energy shortages and a hit to growth.

Tracking the dollar index, Asian currencies declined. The offshore Chinese yuan dropped to 6.9378 to the dollar, while the Korean won dropped 0.6 per cent.

(with agency inputs)