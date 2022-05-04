Rupee rises 7 paise to 76.41 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee on Wednesday rose 7 paise to 76.41 against US dollar in the early trade.
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem
DH Toon | On which planet does Indian disapora live?
Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans
BCCI announces schedule, venues for IPL 2022 play-offs
The real Twitter is not for sale
In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading
An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells
Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!