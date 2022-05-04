Rupee rises 7 paise to 76.41 against US dollar

Rupee rises 7 paise to 76.41 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2022, 09:36 ist
  • updated: May 04 2022, 09:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Rupee on Wednesday rose 7 paise to 76.41 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Markets
Business News
US dollar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

Wheat export: The ‘Virtual Water Trade’ problem   

DH Toon | On which planet does Indian disapora live?

DH Toon | On which planet does Indian disapora live?

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

Experiments reveal Covid particles in air infect humans

BCCI announces schedule, venues for IPL 2022 play-offs

BCCI announces schedule, venues for IPL 2022 play-offs

The real Twitter is not for sale

The real Twitter is not for sale

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

In Bolivia, inmates can cut jail time by reading

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

 