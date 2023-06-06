Rupee rises 7 paise to 82.56 against US dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 7p to 82.56 against US dollar

This is a developing story...

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 06 2023, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 09:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee rose 7 paise to 82.56 against US dollar in early trade. 

 

More to follow...

Rupee
US dollar
Business News

