Rupee rises 7 paise to close at 82.02 against US dollar

The rupee appreciated by 7 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday as a positive trend in domestic equities and easing crude oil prices supported investor sentiments.

However, a strong dollar against major rivals overseas and foreign fund inflows capped the rupee's gain, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened weak at 82.13 and touched the intra-day peak of 81.99.

The domestic unit finally settled at 82.02 (provisional) against the US dollar, registering a gain of 7 paise over the previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee settled at 82.09 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.10 per cent at 102.64.

Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was down 0.09 per cent to USD 75.83 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 195.45 points, or 0.31 per cent to settle at a fresh peak of 63,523.15, and the broader Nifty advanced 40.15 points, or 0.21 per cent to end at a record 18,856.85.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Tuesday as they sold shares worth Rs 1,942.62 crore, according to exchange data.