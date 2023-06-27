Rupee rises 8 paise to 81.96 against US dollar

Rupee rises 8 paise to 81.96 against US dollar in early trade

Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was up 0.44 per cent at $74.51 per barrel.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 27 2023, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 10:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee recovered 8 paise to 81.96 against the US dollar in the early trade on Tuesday after gains in domestic equities and a weak greenback in overseas markets.

The domestic currency opened higher at 82.02 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market. It moved in a tight range of 81.95 to 82.02 in the early trade.

The rupee traded at 81.96 against the US dollar at 9.45 am, registering a gain of 8 paise over the previous close of 82.04.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, traded lower by 0.07 per cent at 102.63.

Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was up 0.44 per cent at $74.51 per barrel.

"... 81.75-55 level appears more possible now, and we will switch to upside view if above 82.1 only," Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 187.41 points or 0.30 per cent to 63,157.41 points while the broader Nifty advanced 54.70 points or 0.29 per cent to 18,745.90 points.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 409.43 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
Indian Rupee
Business News
US dollar
Markets
BSE
NSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

US diagnoses first malaria cases in decades

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Belgium was out of hurdlers, so shot-putter stepped in

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Unlocking creativity: Japan develops wearable robot arm

Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt

Nearly half of S Africa’s Kruger National Park to burnt

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

DH Toon | Once in a blue moon

 