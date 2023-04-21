Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 82.09 against US dollar

Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 82.09 against US dollar

However, a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows capped the gains in the rupee, traders said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2023, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 18:14 ist

Rising for the second straight session, the rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 82.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by softening crude oil prices in the international markets.

However, a muted trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows capped the gains in the rupee, traders said.

Read | RBI bought $254 mn in spot forex market in February

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.11 against the US currency. The rupee touched an intra-day high of 82.07 and a low of 82.19. It finally ended the session at 82.09 (provisional) against the greenback, registering a gain of 8 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.17 against the US currency.

The Indian currency has gained 15 paise in the past two trading sessions, even though the participants traded cautiously due to expectations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05 per cent to 101.89.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.15 per cent to USD 80.98 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex inched up 22.71 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 59,655.06, and the broader NSE Nifty closed 0.40 points down at 17,624.05.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,169.32 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nifty
Bonds
Stocks
Rupee
US dollar
Business News
NSE
BSE

Related videos

What's Brewing

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

Disney marks centenary with retrospective in Munich

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

K'taka polls: Actors who have had tryst with politics

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

A fog of uncertainty over semiconductor fab costs

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Sweatshops: Textile industry's dark side

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Eid for Sunnis starts today, Shiites wait another day

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

Dalai Lama speaks of wisdom at Global Buddhist Summit

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

 