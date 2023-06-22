Rupee rises 9 paise to 81.92 against US dollar

Rupee rises 9 paise to 81.92 against US dollar in early trade

More details are awaited.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2023, 09:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 09:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Thursday rose 9 paise to 81.92 against US dollar in early trade. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
US dollar
Business News
Markets
Forex
Currency

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 