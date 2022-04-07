Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.96 against US dollar

Rupee slips 12 paise to 75.96 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 07 2022, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 10:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Thursday slipped 12 paise to 75.96 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Rupee
Business News
US dollar
Markets

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

DH Radio | Regional parties: The changing dynamics

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Unity in diversity: Case for two time zones in India

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

Speed matters: How fast trains help development

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

DH Toon | Saffron party, price indices reach new highs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

6 lakh to attend as Karaga set to return after 2 yrs

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

Pics | Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor relationship timeline

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

'Dead', 'retired' cops among those transferred in MP

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt may fetch up to $5.2 mn

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

Would you buy an NFT of the Queen’s platinum jubilee?

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

The things they left behind: Russia's camp near Kyiv

 