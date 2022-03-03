Rupee slips 15 paise to close at 75.95 against US dollar

Rupee down 15 paise to close at 75.95 against US dollar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Mar 03 2022
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 18:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The rupee declined by 15 paise to close at 75.95 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, pressured by surging crude oil prices amid intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 75.76 against the American dollar but soon entered the negative territory as investors turned towards safe-haven assets. During the session, it swung between a high of 75.60 and a low of 75.98.

The local unit finally settled at 75.95 against the dollar, down 15 paise from the previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.23 per cent higher at 97.63.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex ended 366.22 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 55,102.68, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 107.90 points or 0.65 per cent to 16,498.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures surged 2.59 per cent to USD 115.85 per barrel.

Officials from Russia and Ukraine are likely to hold their second round of talks in Belarus on Thursday.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,338.94 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, as per exchange data. 

