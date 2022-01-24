Rupee slips 3 paise against US dollar in early trade

Rupee slips 3 paise to 74.46 against US dollar in early trade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 24 2022, 10:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 10:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rupee on Monday slipped 3 paise to 74.46 against US dollar in the early trade. 

More to follow...

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rupee
Markets
US dollar
Business News

What's Brewing

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

India on way to wearing 'Pickle King' crown

Birthday special: 8 must-watch Subhash Ghai movies

Birthday special: 8 must-watch Subhash Ghai movies

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

How Covid left a billionaire’s cruise empire imploding

India's tallest man joins SP to 'dwarf' opponents

India's tallest man joins SP to 'dwarf' opponents

Ancient Jain inscriptions found in Honnavar village

Ancient Jain inscriptions found in Honnavar village

Jakkur flying school may soon train commercial pilots

Jakkur flying school may soon train commercial pilots

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

Hit by lockdown, Mizoram weavers turn PPE kit makers

 