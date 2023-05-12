Rupee slips 3 paise to 82.12 against USD in early trade

Rupee slips 3 paise to 82.12 against US dollar in early trade

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.09 against the US currency

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 12 2023, 09:51 ist
  • updated: May 12 2023, 10:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The rupee declined 3 paise to 82.12 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities.

However, a weak greenback against major rivals overseas and persistent foreign capital inflows supported the domestic currency and restricted the loss, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened weak at 82.11 against the dollar and slipped further to 82.12, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed at 82.09 against the US currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.04 per cent to 101.83.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 312.99 points or 0.51 per cent to 61,591.53 in early trade on Friday. The broader NSE Nifty declined 93.50 points or 0.51 per cent to 18,203.50.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.59 per cent to USD 74.54 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth Rs 837.21 crore, according to exchange data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rupee
dollar
Business News
NSE Nifty
Sensex

Related videos

What's Brewing

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

The long wait is over: New 'Zelda' hits shelves

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

'I could die too': Ukraine's war widows on frontline

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Modi's space push for India counts on private players

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

 