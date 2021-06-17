Early trade: Rupee slips 33 paise to 73.65 against USD

Rupee slips 33 paise to 73.65 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the dollar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 17 2021, 11:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2021, 11:59 ist
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.32 against the American currency. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Indian rupee slipped 33 paise to 73.65 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday, amid the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 73.65 against the dollar, registering a decline of 33 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.32 against the American currency.

Read more: Sensex drops over 300 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 15,700

The Indian Rupee started on a weaker note this Thursday against the greenback as the US Dollar surged higher after the Fed’s hawkish statement, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Asian currencies have started weaker against the greenback this Thursday morning and will weigh on sentiments, the note said adding that the Reserve Bank of India could be present to curb volatility in the markets.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.60 per cent to $73.94 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.29 per cent to 91.39.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 105.7 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 52,396.28, while the broader NSE Nifty was down 33.55 points or 0.21 per cent at 15,734.00.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 870.29 crore, as per exchange data.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rupee
US dollar
Markets
BSE
Sensex
NSE
Nifty
Brent crude

What's Brewing

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 